Ida aftermath: Louisiana fire crew pulls pony from fallen debris

Fire crews helped rescue a pony from beneath fallen debris in Covington, Louisiana, after Tropical Depression Ida wreaked havoc across the region.

This footage uploaded by the St. Tammany Fire District, shows a rescue worker guiding the trapped animal from beneath a corrugated iron sheet.

The National Hurricane Center warned of flash flooding and heavy rainfall for areas of Mississippi, Tennessee, and the Ohio Valley on the afternoon of August 30, as Ida moved north-northeastward over western Mississippi.

When it was a hurricane, Ida was one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall along the Louisiana Coast on record.

RELATED: Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana as one of most powerful hurricanes to strike US

Ida ravaged the region's power grid, leaving the entire city of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when power would return. Some areas outside New Orleans also suffered major flooding and structural damage.

"There are certainly more questions than answers. I can’t tell you when the power is going to be restored. I can’t tell you when all the debris is going to be cleaned up and repairs made," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told a news conference Monday. "But what I can tell you is we are going to work hard every day to deliver as much assistance as we can."

Two people were killed and at least 10 others were injured after a roadway collapsed in Mississippi on Monday night. Seven cars were involved and cranes will be needed to get the cars out of the hole, Cpl. Cal Robertson with the Mississippi Highway Patrol said.

RELATED: Ida: Rescues underway after hurricane brings flooding, 'catastrophic' damage to power grid

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power as Ida pushed through on Sunday with winds that reached 150 mph (240 kph). The wind speed tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the mainland. By late Monday, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression with winds of up to 35 mph (56 kph), though forecasters still warned of heavy rain and a flood threat for parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

The storm was blamed for at least two deaths — a motorist who drowned in New Orleans and a person hit by a falling tree outside Baton Rouge.

Advertisement

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this report.