Iconic Bankhead Seafood could reopen this month, Killer Mike says

The Brief Bankhead Seafood, a Bankhead landmark, has been closed since last month for renovations. Owner and rapper Killer Mike says the restaurant could reopen as early as this month. Upgrades include building improvements and lower menu prices to make meals more affordable.



Bankhead Seafood, one of the most iconic restaurants in Atlanta’s Bankhead neighborhood, could reopen as early as this month after being closed for renovations.

What we know:

The restaurant, located on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, has been shuttered since last month. Owner and rapper Killer Mike told Eater Atlanta that the temporary closure was for infrastructure upgrades and menu changes.

He said the team is making improvements to the building and working to lower menu prices to make the restaurant more affordable.

The backstory:

Bankhead Seafood has been a community staple for more than 50 years, serving generations of residents in the neighborhood.