ICE should train some Georgia officers to enforce immigration law locally, Kemp says

Gov. Brian Kemp has reportedly directed a top figure in Georgia law enforcement to have all sworn officers under his command trained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What we know:

This request was made to Commissioner William Hitchens, III as part of the 287(g) program, a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act that allows state and local law enforcement to partner with ICE to enforce federal immigration laws, according to ICE.

In this case, ICE would train 1,100 sworn officers who may work for the Department of Public Safety (DPS), the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Motor Carrier Compliance and Capitol Police Divisions, how to "better assist in identifying and apprehending illegal aliens who pose a risk to public safety in the state."

In other words, these officers would learn how to step in and perform specified immigration officer functions under ICE's direction and oversight. On Inauguration Day, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, to revoke several Biden-era orders, clarify immigration law and how the new White House administration believes it should be enforced in the U.S. Read more here.

Kemp made the announcement for Georgia on Monday.

What they're saying:

"If you are in our country illegally and committing crimes, you have no place in Georgia," said Governor Brian Kemp. "This is another commonsense measure on top of those we've taken since I first took office to further enable hardworking law enforcement to assist in identifying and apprehending illegal aliens who pose a risk to public safety. I'm also thankful we now have an administration and partner in the White House who recognizes the gravity of this issue and prioritizes keeping Americans safe by securing the border and cracking down on illegal immigration."

"We take the safety of Georgians and travelers to this state very seriously," said Colonel Billy Hitchens. "This training and collaboration between agencies increases our ability to keep our communities safe. Identifying those who pose a threat and who are not in our country legally through education and interagency communication allows us to serve our citizens to the best of our ability, which is ultimately our goal."

Who is Commissioner William Hitchens, III?

Dig deeper:

Colonel William W. Hitchens, III was appointed to serve as the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety in 2023.

His job is to oversee the operations of DPS, GSP, Motor Carrier Compliance and Capitol Police Divisions.

Before his appointment, Hitchens was the deputy commissioner. Prior to that, he had a long career in state law enforcement, starting as a cadet trooper with the Georgia State Patrol in 1994. Just two years later, he was assigned to patrol Atlanta's Centennial Park during the 1996 Olympic Games. He received a Meritorious Service Award for his service during the bombing.

