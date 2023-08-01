Tractor trailer fire shuts down lanes on I-85

article

Northbound travelers on I-85 are in for a slow commute home after a tractor trailer caught fire Tuesday evening, shutting down multiple lanes of traffic.

A GDOT camera over the roadway at the Buford Drive exit shows traffic backed up as Gwinnett County police closed three lanes and the exit.

Emergency crews are at the scene. It's not clear how long it may take to clear the roadway.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.