Man crashes into tree causing car to catch on fire near I-85

Georgia State Troopers extricated a man from his car after he crashed into a tree off of I-85 on Friday.

Officials were called to the single car crash near southbound mile marker 53 in Coweta County. That's where they discovered the 2000 Ford Explorer had gone off the road and hit a large tree head-on.

After the man was removed from the car with serious injuries, it burst into flames.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the scene, but was canceled before the victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by ground transportation.

All lanes of I-85 south were shut down in the area for about 20 minutes.

The man's current condition is unknown.