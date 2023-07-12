Dump truck hits sign completely shutting down I-75
MARIETTA, Ga. - All northbound lanes on I-75 have been closed just before Exit 267A to Canton Road. A dump truck reportedly hit an overhead sign late Wednesday afternoon, leaving debris in the road.
SKYFOX 5 flew over the accident.
It appears the truck driver was traveling on the southbound side of the interstate, but hit a pole holding up the sign hanging over the northbound side.
Image 1 of 8
▼
For the next few hours, drivers are being asked to look for alternate routes of travel.
Those who were already on the roadway are stuck at a standstill.
Image 1 of 2
▼
The Department of Transportation is working to clear and reopen the interstate.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.