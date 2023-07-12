Dump truck hits sign completely shutting down I-75

All northbound lanes on I-75 have been closed just before Exit 267A to Canton Road. A dump truck reportedly hit an overhead sign late Wednesday afternoon, leaving debris in the road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the accident.

It appears the truck driver was traveling on the southbound side of the interstate, but hit a pole holding up the sign hanging over the northbound side.

For the next few hours, drivers are being asked to look for alternate routes of travel.

Those who were already on the roadway are stuck at a standstill.

The Department of Transportation is working to clear and reopen the interstate.

