Deadly fiery crash shuts down I-20 exit ramp to Downtown Connector

article

A deadly crash has shut down all lanes at one of Interstate 20's busiest exits Friday morning.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on I-20 westbound's exit to the northbound lanes of Downtown Connector.

Police have not given many details about the incident, but SKYFOX 5 cameras saw that the wrecked car had caught on fire after the crash.

Crews have shut down all lanes until they remove the damage and police finish their investigation.

It is not known how many people have died or what led up to the crash.

Drivers should expect major delays and should try the alternate route by taking the exit to Boulevard..

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.