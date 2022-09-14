Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-85 south in Fulton County

article

A crash has closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 near in Fulton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

A traffic camera showed a tractor-trailer damaged and blocking all lanes just before the Senioa Road exit. First responders were on-scene at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the latest on possible injuries. The cause of the wreck is still unknown.

Atlanta-Fulton County EMA advised it could take several hours to clear the wreck.

Traffic speeds slowed near the entrance ramp from I-285 to I-85 south.

Exit I-85 before Flat Shoals Road or Jonesboro Road, if possible, to avoid the shutdown.