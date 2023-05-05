I-285 EB reopening near Riverdale Road for deadly multi-vehicle crash

All lanes were blocked on Interstate 285 eastbound before Riverdale Road early Friday morning for a multi-vehicle crash.

According to officials, at least one person is dead. It is unknown if anyone else was seriously injured.

The crash appears to involve a semi truck and trailer, a police vehicle and other vehicles. Officials say that an officer in a patrol car was helping the semi driver after the truck lost part of its load when the crash occurred. Stockbridge Police Department says their officer was not injured. It is unknown at this time whom was killed.

Drivers may want to use Interstate 85 as an alternative. The scene is expected to take a couple of hours to clear.



