I-285 bridge replacement project begins

A bridge replacement project along I-285 will impact a limited number of roads in DeKalb County.

The project will replace and extend existing bridges along I-285 at Glenwood Road, Redwing Circle, and Covington Highway, as stated on the GDOT website.

Impacted roads include Redwing Circle. A detour will be in effect until about July.

Officials say the replacements on Glenwood Road and Covington Highway will not affect traffic.

The project has an approximate end date of 2024.