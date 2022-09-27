Georgia tracking Hurricane Ian's path as storm strenthens en route to Florida

Georgia officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian's path as the storm continues gaining strength.

Tuesday morning, Ian became a major Category 3 storm and made landfall in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province. The storm is roaring on a path that could see it hit Florida's west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a 4:30 a.m. update that Ian made landfall in Cuba as it continued to strengthen, with sustained winds of 125 mph. The center defines a major hurricane as a Category 3 storm or higher, meaning maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph, and Ian became a Category 3 hurricane earlier Tuesday.

RED CROSS IN GEORGIA MOBILIZES VOLUNTEERS AHEAD OF HURRICANE IAN

Ian won’t linger over Cuba but will slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, growing wider and stronger, "which will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida," the hurricane center said.

A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 15 inches in isolated areas. That’s enough water to inundate coastal communities.

People fill sandbags at Helen Howarth Park as they prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Ian in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Floridians lined up for hours in Tampa to collect bags of sand and cleared store shelves of bottled water. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a statewide emergency and warned that Ian could lash large areas of the state, knocking out power and interrupting fuel supplies as it swirls northward off the state’s Gulf Coast.

HURRICANE IAN: AIRPORT CLOSURES TO IMPACT TRAVEL BETWEEN TAMPA AND ATLANTA

"You have a significant storm that may end up being a Category 4 hurricane," DeSantis said at a news conference. "That’s going to cause a huge amount of storm surge. You’re going to have flood events. You’re going to have a lot of different impacts."

In Georgia, leaders in the Peach State say they want to take every measure to keep people safe, working with FEMA, local emergency management officials, and the National Weather Service as they track Ian's movement.

Eastward changes to the forecast mean the greater impact from the hurricane would likely be in South Georgia.

"We're talking to a lot of our friends in the southern part of the state - obviously watching the path of the storm," Gov. Brian Kemp said.

Georgia has already activated its operation center where it will coordinate efforts both before Ian makes landfall and after the storm possible does any damage.

GEMA says resources are ready to move wherever they are needed.

"We do have some pre-positioned assets around the state - basic essentials that we keep on ready at all times. For this particular event because it's so widespread - it's going to cover most of South Georgia - we do have materials in Macon ready to deploy," GEMA Director James C. Stallings said.

State and federal leaders are also working to accommodate both Florida and Georgia residents trying to get out of Ian's path by making sure there are plenty of hotel rooms and shelters available.

"I'll use every power I got to prepare for the storm and to be ready where it hits and to respond afterwards," Kemp said.

Officials say Georgians who end up in the path of the storm should prepare with GEMA's suggested guide to what residents should do before, during, and after a hurricane including making a family communications plan and evacuation plan and prepare a "Ready kit" in case of evacuation.

You can find all their suggested guidance on the GEMA website.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.