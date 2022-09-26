Hurricane Ian: Airport closure to impact travel between Tampa and Atlanta

article

More than 85 flights daily between Atlanta and Tampa are expected to be impacted as Tampa International Airport prepares to cease operations Tuesday evening.

Authorities at the Tampa airport say operations will be suspended starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"The 5 p.m. closure will allow the Airport to prepare the airfield and terminals, including the securing of jet bridges, ground equipment, and any remaining aircraft," a statement released on Monday evening reads. "The Airport, including the Main Terminal, Airsides, and parking garages will be closed to all visitors at that time."

Officials say they are not sure when the airport would fully reopen for service. It would depend on when the storm passes and a complete safety assessment can be made of the airport.

"Damage assessments will begin as soon as it is safe to do so. TPA will closely coordinate the reopening of the airport with its partners based on roadway safety, facility readiness, and staffing," the statement reads.

Between 85 and 95 flights trek between Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Tampa each day, totaling more than 650 flights each week. That is just under a third of Tampa airport's traffic.

The three biggest airlines servicing between the two area Delta, Southwest and Frontier.

Airlines offer storm waivers for flyers as Ian sets eyes on Florida

Delta Air Lines on Sunday began issuing travel waivers for those traveling to and from most Florida airports through Sept. 30. In a statement, the airlines says it will waive fare difference on similar future flights if rebooked before Oct. 3.

Frontier posted an alert on its website saying disrupted travel between some Florida airports between Tuesday and Thursday will have certain requirements and fees waived if the flight is rebooked before Oct. 10.

Southwest reports customers flying to Florida airports before Sept. 30 will not face additional fees for moving those dates if it is rebooked within 14 days.

All airlines implore travelers to check the flight status before leaving for the airport.