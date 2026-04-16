200 people swarm Atlanta intersection for illegal 'donuts'

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The Brief Atlanta police and state troopers broke up a massive street racing gathering involving over 200 people Sunday morning. Officers arrested 17 adults and cited one teen after participants blocked an intersection to perform dangerous stunts. Police seized several firearms and impounded multiple vehicles during the crackdown at James Jackson Parkway and Bolton Road.



The Atlanta Police Department and Georgia State Patrol arrested nearly 20 people after dispersing a large illegal street racing event in northwest Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Massive street racing bust in Atlanta

What we know:

Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol troopers responded to the intersection of James Jackson Parkway and Bolton Road around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found a crowd of more than 200 people blocking the entire intersection. The group was driving recklessly, laying drag, and performing illegal "donuts" while preventing other drivers from passing.

When police arrived and turned on their emergency lights, the crowd began to run away on foot and in vehicles. Officers caught one man after a foot chase and stopped two sports sedans, one silver and one black, attempting to leave the scene.

Multiple arrests and weapons seized

By the numbers:

Authorities arrested 17 adults and took them to the City of Atlanta Detention Center. One 15-year-old boy also received multiple citations.

Those arrested range in age from 17 to 25. Police recovered several guns during the traffic stops and impounded the vehicles involved.

What they're saying:

The Atlanta Police Department said it will not tolerate illegal street racing in the city.

"Individuals engaging in this activity will be arrested, charged, and have their vehicles impounded," the department said in a statement. Atlanta police also expressed thanks to state troopers for their help in clearing the intersection.

List of those arrested

What's next:

The following adults were booked into jail on various traffic and racing charges: Anthony Hernandez, 17; Malaysia West, 25; Anthony Navichoque, 17; Alfonso Gutierrez, 18; Alexis Mendoza, 21; Daniel Cortez-Vazquez, 19; Chesly Medina, 19; Kevin Cabrear-Abarca, 18; Daniel Vazquez, 19; Sebastian Herver-Avina, 24; Eric Cuevas, 23; Slade Warren, 19; Perfecto Benitez, 21; Emily Ochoa-Benitez, 17; Rahiem Jackson, 22; Jarett Steele, 18; and Desirae Brooks, 20.