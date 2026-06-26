Hundreds of soccer fans gather at Decatur Watchfest for World Cup

The Brief The FIFA World Cup 2026 excitement packed Decatur Square as hundreds of fans gathered at Decatur Watchfest for a multi-match viewing party. The festive gathering featured live performances from the funk band Gurufish and youth matches on a mini pitch. Nearby transit operations broke records as MARTA reported moving roughly 1.7 million passengers during the first two weeks of the tournament.



Soccer fans seeking an alternative to the massive downtown Atlanta crowds flooded Decatur Square on Friday for a packed day of World Cup action.

Decatur community celebration

What we know:

The Decatur Watchfest transformed Decatur Square into a massive hub for soccer spectators to watch four consecutive matches, including matchups featuring Cabo Verde against Saudi Arabia and Uruguay against Spain.

The outdoor festival featured a live musical performance by the funk, rock and soul band Gurufish, alongside food options and a mini pitch where local children played soccer matches.

Organizers stated the main objective was to unite different cultures and communities through a shared passion for the sport.

Remaining local matches

What we don't know:

While the tournament is officially halfway through its slate of Atlanta-hosted matches, authorities have not announced specific starting times for the remaining knockout bracket fixtures scheduled at Atlanta Stadium.

Officials have also not finalized which international teams will fill the tournament slots for the upcoming Round of 32 match on July 1 or the Round of 16 match on July 7.

Tournament attendance figures

By the numbers:

More than 270,000 fans have attended matches inside Atlanta Stadium across the first four games.

Meanwhile, the FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park drew nearly 275,000 visitors over its first 10 days, setting a tournament attendance record among all U.S. host cities.

On the transportation side, MARTA reported moving approximately 1.7 million people to matches and festivals since June 11. The transit system experienced its busiest single day on Wednesday when approximately 220,000 rail customers traveled for the Morocco versus Haiti match, representing roughly 2.3 times the standard weekday ridership.

Transit safety regulations

What you can do:

Commuters utilizing public transit are advised to follow MARTA system regulations, which prohibit open food containers, alcohol, smoking, vaping and loud music. Transit officials noted that damaging fare gates is a felony offense and violators will face prosecution. Passengers can report suspicious behavior or logistical problems directly through the MARTA mobile application or by calling 404-848-4911.

National team status

Big picture view:

Away from Georgia, the U.S. Men's National Team sits atop the Group D standings with six points following a 4-1 victory over Paraguay on June 12 and a 2-0 win over Australia on June 19. The team has already clinched a position in the Round of 32 ahead of its match against Turkey at Los Angeles Stadium.

What's next:

Festivities in Decatur are scheduled to pick back up Saturday at 3:30 p.m. with scheduled appearances by DJ La Superiorrr and La Choloteca.