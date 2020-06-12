Hundreds march in overnight protest against racial injustice in Inman Park

There's no sign of voices in Atlanta quieting, as the city reaches two weeks of protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

Protestors persist around the clock; nearly 500 people blanketed the streets of Inman Park at the stroke of midnight. Atlantans are no longer boxed in by the curfew the city was under for several days, following a destructive first weekend.

Mike Winters stepped out for his seventh protest since the death of George Floyd, promising it won't be his last.

"I think it's absolutely essential to keep this fresh and on people's minds," Winters said. "It's not something we're going to solve in one day. It's going to require some fundamental policy changes that have to occur over much longer periods of time."

Winters added, "Keeping all these people out and keeping people excited about this change is how we're going to make that happen."

The crowd, full of diverse, masked faces, was a sign of hope for some. One black protestor, who did not want to be named, said he's "glad we have more allies." But he added, he's not ready to celebrate yet. "I'm still weary, I'm still watching."

The midnight march was largely peaceful, as patrol cars flanked the marching crowd. FOX 5 did spot some vandalism near Euclid Avenue and Waverly Way. Signs, sidewalks and trees were spray-painted with various phrases, including "Black Lives Matter."

The Inman Park event joins a slew of protests across metro Atlanta Thursday -- from Roswell to East Point and Woodstock.