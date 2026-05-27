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Hundreds greet U.S. men's national soccer team as they arrive in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 27, 2026 9:37 AM EDT
FIFA World Cup
FOX 5 Atlanta
U.S. men's national soccer team arrives in Atlanta

U.S. men's national soccer team arrives in Atlanta

The U.S. men's national soccer arrived in metro Atlanta on Tuesday night to begin training. U.S. Soccer's new headquarters are located in Fayetteville. Hundreds of people turned out to great the players. 

The Brief

    • The U.S. Men’s National Team has arrived in metro Atlanta to begin training ahead of the FIFA World Cup.
    • Players will train at the newly opened Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville.
    • Fans lined the streets to welcome the team after the roster announcement Tuesday.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - The U.S. Men’s National Team has arrived in metro Atlanta to begin preparations for the FIFA World Cup at its new training headquarters in Fayetteville.

What we know:

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced the team’s 26-man World Cup roster Tuesday afternoon before players traveled to Georgia to begin training. Hundreds of fans gathered along Iver Place to welcome the team, cheering as players signed autographs, posed for pictures and high-fived supporters.

New national training center opens in Fayetteville

The team will train at the newly opened Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, a $250 million complex located at 910 Veterans Parkway in Fayetteville. The facility officially opened earlier this month and serves as both a training ground and corporate headquarters for U.S. Soccer.

New training facility reveals custom layout

New training facility reveals custom layout

Fayette County welcomes the new $250 million national soccer training center built across 200 acres of land. The elite sports complex features 16 full-size fields, high-performance Nike labs, recovery hydrotherapy pools, and a dedicated indoor space for adaptive power soccer athletes.  

According to U.S. Soccer, the 123-acre facility includes 17 outdoor playing surfaces, indoor training fields, a 10,000-square-foot high-performance gym and dedicated headquarters space for all U.S. Soccer staff.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said the facility is designed to support all 27 U.S. National Teams while helping grow the sport across the country.

The men's soccer team will begin their training ahead of the World Cup on Wednesday morning. 

RELATED: US national soccer team selects 26 home turf players

The Source

  • Information for the above came from U.S. Soccer and previous reporting by FOX 5 Atlanta. 

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