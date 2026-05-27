Hundreds greet U.S. men's national soccer team as they arrive in Atlanta

The Brief The U.S. Men’s National Team has arrived in metro Atlanta to begin training ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Players will train at the newly opened Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville. Fans lined the streets to welcome the team after the roster announcement Tuesday.



The U.S. Men’s National Team has arrived in metro Atlanta to begin preparations for the FIFA World Cup at its new training headquarters in Fayetteville.

What we know:

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino announced the team’s 26-man World Cup roster Tuesday afternoon before players traveled to Georgia to begin training. Hundreds of fans gathered along Iver Place to welcome the team, cheering as players signed autographs, posed for pictures and high-fived supporters.

New national training center opens in Fayetteville

The team will train at the newly opened Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, a $250 million complex located at 910 Veterans Parkway in Fayetteville. The facility officially opened earlier this month and serves as both a training ground and corporate headquarters for U.S. Soccer.

According to U.S. Soccer, the 123-acre facility includes 17 outdoor playing surfaces, indoor training fields, a 10,000-square-foot high-performance gym and dedicated headquarters space for all U.S. Soccer staff.

U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone said the facility is designed to support all 27 U.S. National Teams while helping grow the sport across the country.

The men's soccer team will begin their training ahead of the World Cup on Wednesday morning.

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