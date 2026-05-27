No relief in sight: 7 days of rain ahead for North Georgia

The Brief Persistent Wet Weather: Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman reports that a soggy, high-humidity weather pattern will bring a chance of rain every day for at least the next week. Varying Daily Impact: While most metro areas are seeing brief, heavy downpours today without lightning, a dense morning fog is currently impacting visibility in the North Georgia Mountains. Weekend Outlook: Rain chances will temporarily dip Thursday afternoon before spiking significantly late Friday and into Saturday, accompanied by cooler temperatures heading into next week.



North Georgia remains waterlogged as a persistent weather pattern holds steady across the region. According to Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman, an additional quarter-inch of rain was recorded at the airport over the last 24 hours, bringing temperatures to a humid 71°C.

What we know:

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the steadier, lighter showers are concentrated in the North Georgia mountains around Dahlonega, where dense morning fog is severely limiting visibility. While much of the metro area is experiencing a temporary reprieve, localized, brief downpours are moving north through portions of Fulton and DeKalb counties. The immediate showers lack lightning and are not part of the larger storm systems expected to develop later this afternoon.

Seven-Day Outlook and Weekend Disruptions

The wet pattern shows no signs of significant change over the next seven days, though each day will play out slightly differently. Rain chances are expected to peak late this afternoon before tapering off tonight.

Key Timing to Watch:

Thursday Afternoon: A brief window with the lowest coverage and lowest chance of rainfall.

Friday Evening: Rain chances spike sharply, setting up a wet start to the weekend.

Saturday & Sunday: Saturday is projected to face the heaviest weekend impact, while Sunday will see a slight reduction in overall rainfall.

Looking ahead to next week, the continuous precipitation will usher in a cooler trend. Residents can expect temperatures to dip into the low 60s overnight, with daytime highs stabilizing in the mid-to-upper 70s.