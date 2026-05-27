Civil rights attorney Clarence B. Jones dies at 95; trusted MLK adviser

article

The Brief Clarence B. Jones, a close adviser to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., has died at 95. Jones helped draft Dr. King’s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech. Former President Joe Biden awarded Jones the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024.



Clarence B. Jones, the attorney and civil rights activist who helped write Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s "I Have a Dream" speech, has died at the age of 95. His family said Jones died Friday at an assisted living facility in California.

Jones became close to Dr. King in the 1960s after successfully representing him in a tax evasion trial. He later became one of King’s most trusted legal advisers and strategic counselors during the civil rights movement.

In 2024, former President Joe Biden awarded Jones the Presidential Medal of Freedom for his work and contributions to civil rights.

U.S. President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to civil rights activist and lawyer Clarence B. Jones during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House on May 3, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden awarded the Presidential Expand

A photo shared by The King Center showed a younger Jones standing over Dr. King with paper and pen in hand. The organization wrote in part, "We are grateful for his life and his work in the interest of justice and civil rights."