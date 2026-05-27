CDC seeks volunteers for Ebola airport screenings

The Brief The CDC is reportedly asking for volunteers to help with Ebola health screenings at airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Federal agencies are increasing screening and travel protocols ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Travelers from affected African countries are being routed through select airports for additional screening.



Federal agencies are ramping up Ebola screening efforts at major U.S. airports ahead of the FIFA World Cup, and a new development shows the CDC is now asking for volunteers to assist with airport health surveillance.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta airport starts mandatory Ebola screenings for some travelers

What we know:

The increased precautions come as the World Health Organization has declared the Ebola outbreak in Africa a public health emergency of international concern. Atlanta is among the U.S. host cities preparing for an influx of international visitors while also managing heightened health security concerns.

CDC expanding airport screening efforts

Several news agencies report the CDC is seeking volunteers to help with Ebola-related airport health surveillance as screenings continue at major airports, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Customs and Border Protection is already routing travelers who recently visited affected regions, including Congo, Uganda and South Sudan, through three airports equipped with advanced screening procedures: Washington Dulles International Airport, Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta airport Ebola screening: Mandatory checks hit major hubs

Travelers arriving at those airports are being met by CDC personnel and screened for symptoms. Officials said symptomatic travelers are being tested and connected to medical care.

World Cup preparations underway

The enhanced screenings come as Atlanta prepares to host FIFA World Cup matches next month, including at least one match involving the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 27.

What they're saying:

According to the report, members of the Congo national soccer team are currently in Europe and plan to isolate for 21 days before competing. Doctors told FOX 5 that CDC travel restrictions will focus on fans traveling from the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of a broader layered public health strategy.

The report also said the Democratic Republic of Congo has asked FIFA to refund 2026 World Cup tickets for fans unable to enter the United States because of Ebola-related travel restrictions.