The Brief Michael Lamar Davis faces multiple felonies including rape and child exploitation. The investigation began after a 17-year-old girl reported being sold for sex. Davis remains in the Clayton County Jail after being assigned a public defender.



A Clayton County man was arrested for trafficking teenage girls for sex.

What we know:

Michael Lamar Davis, 35, of Jonesboro, was booked into the Clayton County Jail on three counts of trafficking of persons for labor or servitude, three counts of sexual exploitation of children, battery, terroristic threats, sodomy, rape, and cruelty to children in the first degree.

According to the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit, the charges followed an investigation launched after a 17-year-old girl reported to authorities that she was sold for sex in 2023.

Warrants were issued for Davis on March 19.

What we don't know:

The full details behind the charges have not yet been released.

What they're saying:

"Our message is clear – if you abuse and exploit a child in this state, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law," Attorney General Chris Carr said in a statement. "That means taking action when a victim comes forward and making sure that predators are off our streets and behind bars. We will never stop fighting to protect our most vulnerable Georgians."

He also thanked the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit (TRACE), the United States Marshals Service and the Clayton County Police Department for assisting in the investigation.

The other side:

On Tuesday, Davis was assigned a public defender. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for comment but has not heard back as of the time of this publication.

What's next:

Davis remains in the Clayton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.