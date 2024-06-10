Human skeletal remains found in Kennesaw on Monday

article

Kennesaw police are investigating skeletal remains found by a Cobb Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) employee on a property in the 4000 block of Georgia Busbee Parkway near Shiloh Road NW.

Officers and detectives on the scene say they are human remains.

Police were notified of the remains shortly after noon.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The investigation is in its early stages. The Cobb County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to help the Kennesaw Police identify the remains and cause of death.

At this time, no other information is available, according to a police spokesperson.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.