Human remains discovered near Foster Street in northwest Atlanta

The Brief Police find human skeletal remains near some train tracks in northwest Atlanta. They made the grim find around 2 p.m. on Thursday on the 1200 block of Foster Street. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.



Police in Atlanta are on the scene of a body found in northwest Atlanta.

Multiple police vehicles were spotted at the end of Foster Street NW on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, human remains were found just past the railroad tracks, where the paved road ends around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigators were focused on a triangular-shaped wooded area south of The Goat Farm Arts Center.

Police say a neighbor was walking through the woods when they saw the remains. "We had an individual with the public that was out taking pictures and found the body in the woods," said Commander Andrew Smith with the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit. "We are investigating as a death investigation."

What we don't know:

Very few details are being released. The victim’s identity, how the remains got there, how long the remains were there, and cause of death are unclear.

APD's Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

What they're saying:

The news left neighbors shaken. Delorein Henry just moved here. He didn’t think he’d hear about such a grisly discovery in his community. "Definitely not what I would expect," Henry said. "That’s scary, yeah."

Madelein Vanderlinde lives nearby and walks her dog in the neighborhood. "It’s very terrifying," Vanderlinde said. "That’s very disturbing to hear, especially as a young woman who lives by herself and walks her dog late at night."

Vanderlinde now worries about her safety. "How do I change my routine, what do I need to do to keep myself safe?"

What's next:

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.