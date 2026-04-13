Huddleston Elementary School principal returns to work after DUI

The Brief Huddleston Elementary principal arrested for DUI in Peachtree City Josh Noland placed on leave but has since returned to work Some parents raising concerns about the decision



A Fayette County elementary school principal has returned to work after being arrested for DUI, according to school officials.

What we know:

Josh Noland, principal of Huddleston Elementary in Peachtree City, was reportedly arrested on a DUI charge and later placed on administrative leave. A spokesperson confirmed he has since returned to his position.

Officials said they could not provide additional details, citing it as a personnel matter.

The development has raised concerns among some parents, who questioned the decision to allow the principal to return to work, according to parents who reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta.

No other information about the incident was provided.