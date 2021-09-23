How to install emergency security patch on Apple products

If you own an Apple device, you need to update your devices with an emergency security fix.

A watchdog group found spyware on a Saudi activist’s phone. Citizen Lab reports that nefarious malware comes from an Israeli cyber-surveillance group. Security experts at Apple have scrambled to fix it.

Why should you care? Well if not patched, security experts say, it’ll eventually come to an Apple product that you own.

"They’re used by highly sophisticated hackers. They’re used for very high value targets. Then a few years down the line as those exploits get released and less sophisticated cyber criminals pick them up, then they start getting used against their average users, right," said Matthew Dunn from Raxis.

Dunn is hired by businesses to try to break through their online security walls to find holes. In this case, he says the fix is easy.

Go to:

SETTINGS ,

to the GENERAL ,

then S OFTWARE UPDATE.

Click YES, that’s it.

Update this security patch on your laptop, desktop, Apple watch, all of it. It only takes a second to patch a hole where you can eventually be spied on.

Right now the targets are more likely overseas activists, politicians, and journalists from problematic countries. But, then it trickles down to your phone. Easy fix.

