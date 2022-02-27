How to help Ukraine: Organizations offering humanitarian assistance to refugees

The ongoing fighting between Ukraine and Russia has some people wondering how to help.

People across the globe took to streets in support of Ukraine.

At least 150,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighboring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said Saturday. The agency expects up to 4 million Ukrainians could flee if the situation deteriorates further.

Here are some organizations offering humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees:

You can make tax-deductible donations to support Ukrainian children.

The global human rights organization says it has been providing some form of aid to Ukraine for roughly eight years, since tensions began.

UNICEF works with civic organizations and local governments to provide nutrition and healthcare for kids in conflict areas.

The UN Refugee agency promises at least 84% of donations go toward its field operations or efforts to aid displaced people.

That aid comes in the form of shelter or advocacy.

UNHCR says 90% of its staff is based in the field.

ICRC says it's provided aid to Ukraine since 2014.

The international organization works with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to provide food, water and other necessities.

Doctors without borders helps assess medical needs for Ukrainians without access to healthcare.

The organization expressed its concern on Friday as hostilities increased:

"We are deeply worried about the consequences of the conflict for Ukrainian people and communities. We see on the roads that tens of thousands of people are frightened and on the move," a statement read, in part.

The organization had to halt some of its operations but is assessing ways for teams in neighboring countries to respond for help.

Lani Fortier, Senior Director of Emergencies at the IRC, called for neighboring countries to open their borders to Ukrainian refugees.

"We truly hope we can avert disaster and avoid the human suffering we will inevitably see if this conflict continues to escalate. However, the IRC is ready and preparing for the worst. We are working to quickly mobilize resources and connect with partners to establish a response that will provide life-saving support to civilians forced to flee their homes. The IRC is meeting with partners and local civil society organizations in Poland and Ukraine to assess capacity for responding to an increase of refugees and people in need. We will work to respond where we are needed the most and with the services that are needed urgently. Whatever the needs are, we are preparing to meet them."

The organization uses donations to impact the economic wellbeing of families affected by conflict and provide educational opportunities to continue to enrich children during crises.

The organization says it has been responding to European crises since 2015.

The organization shared harrowing stories of child victims in the early days of the Russian invasion.

The organization describe hospital physicians working in shelters to help pregnant women with safe deliveries.

The organization provides psychological and psychosocial support to children in the midst of crises.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Is there an organization missing? If you have additional information, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

