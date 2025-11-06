How to stay debt-free this holiday season as costs and uncertainty rise

.

The Brief Financial expert urges families to plan and save early to avoid holiday debt amid federal cuts and SNAP delays. Setting spending limits by category helps prioritize essentials and prevent credit card overuse. NerdWallet’s 50/30/20 method offers a clear framework for balancing needs, wants, and savings during the holidays.



With the holiday season approaching and many families already feeling the effects of the government shutdown, SNAP benefits delays, and other federal cuts, financial experts say now is the time to plan ahead.

What they're saying:

Personal finance expert Kimberly Palmer of NerdWallet joined FOX 5 to share practical ways to navigate holiday expenses without added debt or guilt.

"The most important thing you can do is to plan ahead," Palmer said. "If you have an estimate for what you might want to spend this holiday season, it’s really helpful to start planning and setting that money aside as soon as possible."

Palmer says that while it can be tempting to rely on credit cards, starting the new year with interest and unpaid bills can make financial recovery difficult. She recommends setting category limits for spending and prioritizing what matters most.

"For some people, it might be about picking out the perfect gifts and really putting most of their resources into gift buying," she said. "Other people are going to be more focused on travel and decor. It’s all about setting your own priorities."

Still, she adds that it’s important to stay flexible when costs exceed expectations. "We don’t want to feel bad or just feel guilty for spending because we’re all just trying to do our best," Palmer said. "If possible, leave a little extra room in your budget for those mistakes."

Palmer also suggests changing how people think about budgets altogether. "It’s not really about limits," she said. "It’s about what you’re saying yes to. Focus on the positives, the things you’re excited about this holiday season."

What you can do:

For those who need structure, she recommends NerdWallet’s 50/30/20 budgeting method, which divides take-home pay into needs, wants, and savings or debt payments.