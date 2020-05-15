How one Athens gym reopened with safety protocols in place

Many hair salons and restaurants have reopened, albeit with modification, but what about gyms?

Crunch Fitness Athens employees spent a week planning the precautions they would take to reopen after Governor Brian Kemp lifted the mandatory closures.

The gym has been open for two weeks.

“We took advantage of the time we had to enhance the facility so that when people are coming back in, they’re not just coming back into Crunch, they’re coming back to the cleanest, newest possible Crunch we can give them,” said assistant general manager Andiasean Johnson.

Part of the reopening included investing in a lot of signage, instructing gym-goers to stay at least six feet apart from each other, and to wipe down their equipment.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Crunch Fitness Athens will be taking each of its patrons' temperature before they enter. (FOX 5)

They are reminded the moment they enter.

Advertisement

“One of the things we’ve done is we have a touchless temperature scanner that anytime someone comes in, the first thing we’re going to let them know is that we expect them to maintain six feet of social distancing," Johnson said. "We also stress the importance of sanitizing any equipment."

He says Crunch Fitness has gone above and beyond to make sure Crunch is safe for everyone who walks through the door.

“We’ve had people join simply because they felt like other facilities weren’t going to the steps and extremes we’ve gone to try to do everything we possibly can to ensure a safe and fun and clean environment,” Johnson said.

Crunch Fitness Athens is opening, but with some changes due to the coronavirus (FOX 5)

The number of gym-goers at one time is capped-- eight people per one thousand square feet.

“So many reminders to just say ‘Hey, we want you here, but while we’re here, we have to make sure we take the collective effort to keep the facility open and clean for those that want to come in.'”

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.