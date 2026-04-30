How diversion programs could fix the Fulton County Jail

The Brief Fulton County and Atlanta leaders are advocating for diversion programs instead of a new jail facility to resolve ongoing safety issues. Community activists warn that overcrowding is driven by high arrest rates for non-violent offenses linked to poverty and mental health. The push for reform follows reports of inhumane conditions that allegedly led to an inmate requiring multiple amputations.



Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts and Atlanta City Council member Kelsey Bond are joining activists to demand a shift toward diversion programs over building a new multi-billion dollar jail.

What we know:

Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts, City Council member Kelsey Bond, and activist Devin Barrington-Ward argue the jail should be reserved for those who pose a public safety threat. They published an article in the AJC on Wednesday suggesting that high arrest rates for non-violent misdemeanors are the primary driver of overcrowding.

Data suggests many of these individuals could be diverted to programs specializing in substance abuse, mental health, and poverty. This group believes the solution lies in reform rather than new construction.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the Fulton County Commission will move forward with funding for a new facility despite these calls for reform. While the sheriff's office was contacted for comment, they have not yet responded to these specific proposals.

The backstory:

The debate intensified Wednesday after attorney Ben Crump and his client, Rashad Muhammad, spoke out about Muhammad's experience at the facility. Muhammad’s legal team claims inhumane conditions and staffing shortages led to him having both hands and feet amputated.

While Muhammad and Sheriff Patrick Labat have called for a new jail to replace the Rice Street facility, activists argue the building itself is not the core problem. A federal monitor appointed by the Department of Justice found that the inability to properly staff the jail is the primary danger.

What they're saying:

Kelsey Bond described the situation as a human rights crisis that cannot be solved by funneling money into expensive new jails or increased policing. She released a statement emphasizing that the current path is not sustainable.

Devin Barrington-Ward stated the environment has become egregious and dangerous for inmates. "We are seeing people lose life and limbs inside the facility," Barrington-Ward said.