How Atlanta’s everyday costs compare with 5 and 10 years ago

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The Brief Atlanta grocery prices increased 33% between August 2016 and August 2026, while restaurant prices rose 56%. Rent prices in metro Atlanta climbed nearly 66% over the decade, compared with about 13% for clothing. Nationally, auto insurance prices rose approximately 73%, and vehicle maintenance and repair prices increased nearly 69%.



From buying groceries to paying rent and keeping a car on the road, everyday expenses are taking a bigger bite out of household budgets than they did five or 10 years ago.

What we know:

A comparison of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from August 2016, August 2021 and August 2026 shows how those costs have changed. In metro Atlanta, grocery prices rose 33% over the decade, restaurant prices increased 56% and rent prices climbed nearly 66%.

The comparison also tracks average prices for gasoline, electricity and grocery staples, using national figures where comparable local data are unavailable. The figures offer a look at how purchasing power has changed, although individual bills vary by household, provider and spending habits.

A look at the costs

Here’s an Atlanta-focused comparison for 2016, 2021 and 2026, using national figures where comparable local data are unavailable.

The latest figures below are from August 2026, rather than today’s checkout or pump prices. Comparing August across all three years helps account for seasonal differences.

Regular gasoline, per gallon — Atlanta: $2.05 in August 2016; $2.98 in August 2021; $3.83 in August 2026.

Electricity, per kilowatt-hour — U.S.: 13.9 cents in August 2016; 14.4 cents in August 2021; 19.6 cents in August 2026.

Natural gas, per therm — U.S.: $0.94 in August 2016; $1.27 in August 2021; $1.71 in August 2026.

White bread, per pound — U.S.: $1.34 in August 2016; $1.47 in August 2021; $1.82 in August 2026.

Whole milk, per gallon — U.S.: $3.14 in August 2016; $3.56 in August 2021; $4.23 in August 2026.

Large Grade A eggs, per dozen — U.S.: $1.46 in August 2016; $1.71 in August 2021; $2.27 in August 2026.

Ground beef, per pound — U.S.: $3.66 in August 2016; $4.47 in August 2021; $6.92 in August 2026.

For perspective, 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity at those national average prices would cost approximately $139 in 2016, $144 in 2021 and $196 in 2026. Those are fixed-use examples, not average household bills.

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How broader household expenses compare

For clothing, insurance and similar categories, price indexes provide a more consistent comparison than choosing one product or policy.

These examples show what an expense costing $100 in August 2016 would cost in August 2021 and August 2026 if it followed that category’s Consumer Price Index. They are calculated comparisons, not actual average bills or premiums.

Groceries — Atlanta: $100 in 2016; $107.22 in 2021; $133.01 in 2026 — a 33% increase over the decade.

Restaurant meals — Atlanta: $100 in 2016; $113.34 in 2021; $155.98 in 2026 — a 56% increase.

Clothing — Atlanta: $100 in 2016; $107.28 in 2021; $112.76 in 2026 — a 12.8% increase.

Rent — Atlanta: $100 in 2016; $127.57 in 2021; $165.93 in 2026 — a 65.9% increase.

Household furnishings and operations — Atlanta: $100 in 2016; $106.39 in 2021; $130.27 in 2026 — a 30.3% increase.

Car insurance — U.S.: $100 in 2016; $115.30 in 2021; $172.74 in 2026 — a 72.7% increase.

Car maintenance and repairs — U.S.: $100 in 2016; $116.16 in 2021; $168.57 in 2026 — a 68.6% increase.

Electricity — U.S.: $100 in 2016; $106.94 in 2021; $144.74 in 2026 — a 44.7% increase.

Natural gas service — U.S.: $100 in 2016; $122.72 in 2021; $161.76 in 2026 — a 61.8% increase.

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What stands out for Atlanta

Atlanta’s rent index rose approximately 66% over the decade, while restaurant prices climbed 56% and grocery prices increased 33%. Clothing rose more modestly, at approximately 13%. These percentages are calculated from the local BLS indexes.

Nationally, car insurance prices increased approximately 73%, and vehicle maintenance and repair prices rose approximately 69% between August 2016 and August 2026. These measure price changes across the categories; individual premiums and repair bills can differ substantially.

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