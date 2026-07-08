Rental rankings: Atlanta is 46th for quality, 107th for space

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The Brief RentCafe data shows that Atlanta renters get significantly less living space for a $1,500 budget compared to what the same money buys in nearby Southern cities or national peers. Despite offering less square footage, Atlanta dramatically outpaces other Georgia cities like Macon, Columbus, and Augusta in overall rental market desirability and quality of life metrics. The data highlights a distinct trade-off for Georgia renters, who must choose between maximizing their living space in smaller cities or accessing a higher-quality rental market in the metro Atlanta area.



A new report by RentCafe reveals that a monthly budget of $1,500 gives you much less apartment space in Atlanta than in other cities nearby, but a WalletHub report shows the city still outpaces its in-state peers for overall rental market quality and desirability.

What we know:

Renters looking to stretch their dollars in the Atlanta metropolitan area may find themselves feeling the squeeze. RentCafe's annual guide analyzed how far a rental budget extends across the nation's largest housing markets. According to the data, Atlanta ranks 107th out of the 200 cities surveyed.

By the numbers:

A $1,500 monthly budget in the city secures an average of just 797 square feet of living space. While that figure hovers slightly above the national average of 703 square feet, it lands Atlanta in the bottom half of the country and places it far behind its in-state peers.

Renters in Atlanta sacrifice roughly the equivalent of an entire bedroom compared to what the same budget buys just a short drive away.

For instance, Macon ranks number 2 nationally by offering a spacious 1,346 square feet for $1,500, which is an extra 549 square feet above Atlanta. Columbus follows closely at number 3 in the nation, providing 1,335 square feet, while Augusta secures 1,154 square feet to rank 20th overall. Even Savannah, which traditionally underperforms most Georgia markets in space-per-dollar metrics, edges out the capital with 838 square feet.

Atlanta has much smaller apartments compared to nearby Southern cities. For example, Memphis offers 1,220 square feet, Greensboro offers 1,076 square feet, and Louisville offers 1,074 square feet.

When you compare Atlanta to 31 other U.S. cities of similar size, it still ranks near the bottom for space. Most similar cities give you more room, like Oklahoma City with 1,239 square feet, Omaha with 1,049 square feet, Tucson with 914 square feet, and Las Vegas with 913 square feet. In fact, only two similar-sized cities offer less space than Atlanta for a $1,500 monthly budget: Tampa at 720 square feet and Nashville at 718 square feet.

Looking at the whole country, apartment sizes change drastically depending on where you live. While Atlanta's 797 square feet might seem small, it looks huge compared to Manhattan, where a $1,500 budget buys a tiny 210 square feet. However, Atlanta still offers far less space than McAllen, Texas, which leads the nation by giving renters a massive 1,378 square feet for that exact same price.

Big picture view:

Shifting the focus to the broader rental market, WalletHub released its report on the best and worst places to rent in America for 2026, comparing more than 180 rental markets across 21 key measures of attractiveness and quality of life.

Among Georgia cities, Atlanta led the pack at number 46 overall, placing 63rd for rental market affordability and 64th for quality of life. Columbus landed at number 156 overall, ranking 124th in affordability and 141st in quality of life. Augusta trailed significantly at number 175 overall, ranking 136th in affordability and 180th in quality of life.

This contrast highlights a clear compromise for Georgia renters. Choosing the metro Atlanta area means sacrificing space, but gaining a level of market quality and community desirability that smaller in-state peers simply cannot match.

What we don't know:

We don't know how long Atlanta can maintain its high desirability ranking if the space-to-cost ratio continues to shrink for the average renter.