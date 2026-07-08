Animal control officer arrested for animal cruelty in Monroe

The Brief An animal control officer faces multiple felony charges after investigators uncovered an incident at a local shelter. County commissioners fired the worker immediately following his arrest by sheriff's deputies. The suspect remains locked up on a bond set by a magistrate judge.



A Monroe County animal control officer was arrested and fired from his job after investigators tied him to animal abuse at a local shelter.

What we know:

Monroe County Sheriff's Office investigators received a complaint Monday regarding an incident at the Monroe County Animal Shelter. Following a swift probe, authorities arrested Animal Control Officer Carlos Santillan.

Santillan faces four counts of felony cruelty to animals. The criminal charges stem from an event that occurred inside the Monroe County Animal Shelter on June 18.

The Monroe County Board of Commissioners terminated Santillan's employment effective immediately. Sheriff's office personnel noted this incident remains under active investigation.

Santillan was booked into the Monroe County Jail. A magistrate court judge set his bond at $5,000.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific types of animals involved or the exact actions that led to the felony charges. Law enforcement personnel have also not disclosed who filed the initial complaint on Monday.