Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County
9
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EDT until TUE 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Polk County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Oglethorpe County, Greene County, Putnam County, Upson County
Freeze Watch
from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Horseback rider arrested for DUI in Whittier

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated October 17, 2022 11:25AM
California
FOX 11
Image 1 of 3

Photo courtesy Whittier PD 

WHITTIER, Calif. - A horseback rider was arrested in Whittier for suspected DUI (or shall we say, GUI?) over the weekend, according to police. 

Officials said the suspect was riding the horse drunk, "galloping through traffic" and "refusing to pull the horse over."

The horseback rider even led police on a short pursuit before being taken into custody, police added. 

The horse was brought to the Whittier police station "where it received lots of love from the team," according to authorities.  

Per California Vehicle Code Section 21050, 

This means the legal blood alcohol limit (BAC) behind the wheel (or in this case, on horseback) is the same at 0.08%.
 