Horse rescued from creek in Cobb County, but tragically dies from injuries

Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

COBB COUNTY - Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services responded to a horse stuck in a creek early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post. At around 8 a.m., crews arrived in Powder Springs to assist with the technical rescue. The Large Animal Response Group (LARG) was also called in to help.

Whiskey, an eight-year-old horse, was found by his owners stuck in the creek. They immediately called 911 for assistance. Upon arriving at the scene, the rescue teams began devising an extrication plan. Thanks to their extensive training, the crews were able to remove Whiskey safely without causing any further pain or injuries.

Despite their best efforts, Whiskey unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. The fire department expressed condolences to the family who lost their beloved horse.

Technical rescues involving large animals such as horses require specialized skills and equipment, and first responders undergo extensive training to be able to handle such situations. The Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services has a Large Animal Rescue Team specially trained for such emergencies.