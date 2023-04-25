Photos: Little 'Honey Boo Boo' all grown up heads to prom in pageant-pink dress

article

You met her on Toddlers & Tiaras, fell in love with her on Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, but now Alana Thompson says she's not that little pageant princess anymore. The 17-year-old just attended her high school senior prom with her boyfriend, and the internet fell in love with her gown.

Thompson posed for pictures with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Dralin Carswell. Thompson recently made headlines when she and her 21-year-old prom date were involved in a police chase in Monroe County that ended in his arrest in early March. It appears the two have moved past that as they smiled for the camera together in front of a horse and carriage – something straight out of a fairytale.

The pretty-in-pink, mermaid-style dress was designed by Atlanta-based fashion designer Kira Towns.

The designer excitedly posted a photo of Thompson on Instagram flaunting her custom "MIESHA" design.

"I could not wait to post this! I finally received my first celebrity client," Towns wrote. "I’ve worked so hard on my craft over the past few years, and I’m just extremely proud of myself."

Thompson also made sure to shout out her hairstylist, Jhanae Coleman, who brought the look together with a curled frontal wig pulled half-up, half-down.

People rushed to the stylist's comment section on Instagram in disbelief.

"Wouldn’t even have been able to tell this was a wig [until] I read the caption," one commenter said.

The happy prom moment also comes just weeks after news broke of Thompson's sister's cancer diagnosis.

Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, according to TMZ. Cardwell was alerted to the disease back in January when it was discovered in her liver, kidney and lungs. She underwent her first round of chemo a month later, according to PEOPLE.

Still, Thompson was able to celebrate arguably one of the most important nights of a teen girl's life in the midst of it all.