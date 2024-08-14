Homicide investigation underway on Josephine Road

article

A number of police units have responded to a home in the 6200 block of Josephine Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County police have confirmed this is a homicide investigation.

There has been no word on the suspect(s) or victim(s).

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Crime scene established on Josephine Road in unincorporated Gwinnett County on August 14, 2024.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene. We're working to learn more about this case.

