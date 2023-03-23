DeKalb County homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say

DeKalb County police are on the scene of a deadly shooting during a home invasion early Thursday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at a home on Peachcrest Road in unincorporated DeKalb County.

According to investigators, the homeowner caught the suspect trying to break into his house and opened fire, killing them.

A neighbor who lives across the street said she was awake and making breakfast when she heard the gunshots.

"I was in the kitchen and then there were gunshots and it was really loud," the woman said.

At this time, police have not released the identity of anyone involved in the shooting.

At this time, the homeowner will face no charges in connected to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.