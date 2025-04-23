Homeless female inmate dies at Cobb County detention center

article

The Brief Bunnie Large, a 42-year-old homeless woman, died while in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on April 22; the cause of death is under investigation. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office located her next of kin after she initially provided no emergency contacts. Sheriff Craig Owens called for systemic change, stating jails are increasingly serving as last-resort shelters and mental health facilities.



A 42-year-old woman identified as Bunnie Large died April 22 while in custody at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center, officials confirmed.

What we know:

Large, who was experiencing homelessness at the time of her detention, did not provide contact information for family or friends. After conducting due diligence, the Sheriff’s Office was able to locate a next of kin and notify them of her passing.

Bunnie Large. Courtesy of Cobb County Sheriff's Office

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the official cause of death.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens addressed the tragedy in a statement, calling attention to the broader systemic issues jails are increasingly forced to manage.

What they're saying:

"Time and time again, jails across our state are de facto homeless shelters, mental health facilities, and hospitals—the last resort for the most marginalized and broken amongst us," Owens said. "As a society, we must address the root causes of these issues, rather than solely relying on law enforcement to manage the fallout. It’s time we invest in real solutions and get people the help they so desperately need."

What's next:

An internal investigation into Large’s death has been launched, per standard protocol for all in-custody deaths. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation declined to initiate a separate probe.