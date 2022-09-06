Homeless blamed for vandalism around Folk Art Park

A downtown Atlanta woman and the director of a school for small children are among the people complaining that some homeless people have created havoc, including smashing windows to their buildings.

When a good number of homeless people flatly reject going to a city shelter, there can be fallout on the street. One location downtown is Folk Art Park.

Carolyn Hall, a retired principal with Atlanta Public Schools, lives in Renaissance Lofts. She says she has seen things get progressively worse over 15 years.

It's suspected the spillover is what led to a classroom window being smashed at Boyce L. Ansley School, located next door. Nothing was found missing inside. The school director, Dr. Leah Skinner, told FOX 5's Morse Diggs that it was fortunate the incident happened over the weekend.

Folk Art Park in Downtown Atlanta (FOX 5).

The irony for Skinner is that her foundation-supported school is exclusively for homeless children. She wants to be able to walk her kids to a nearby church play area for recess.

The Atlanta Police Department responded to the retired educator's plea and moved staff to remove an encampment at Folk Art Park.

But here is the question or dilemma. Will the action sustain? Time will tell.

