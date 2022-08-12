Home invasion suspect on the run following chase, police say

An alleged home invasion led to an overnight chase involving several law enforcement agencies. Police believe the suspect fled to Atlanta.

Police said sometime before 1:15 a.m., police responded to a home invasion on Silvery Way in Powder Springs. There was a vehicle pursuit on I-285 in Cobb County that headed south and ended near an apartment building on Delmar Lane off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Multiple agencies were at the scene searching for the suspect, who escaped on foot.

Police search for a home invasion suspect. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police haven't provided a suspect description.

