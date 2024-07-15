Home invader shot by DeKalb County resident, police say
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An alleged home invader is recovering in the hospital after police say they were shot by a DeKalb County resident early Friday morning.
Officials say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on the 3000 block of Bedevere Circle.
Police responding to the scene found a person who had been shot.
According to investigators, it appeared like the two people involved in the shooting had gotten into a fight earlier in the evening. After they separated, police say the suspect tried to break into the home and was shot.
The allegedly wanna-be home invader is expected to survive their injuries, police say.
Officers are not charging the homeowner at this time.