Home invader shot by DeKalb County resident, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 15, 2024 11:13am EDT
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - An alleged home invader is recovering in the hospital after police say they were shot by a DeKalb County resident early Friday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on the 3000 block of Bedevere Circle.

Police responding to the scene found a person who had been shot.

According to investigators, it appeared like the two people involved in the shooting had gotten into a fight earlier in the evening. After they separated, police say the suspect tried to break into the home and was shot.

The allegedly wanna-be home invader is expected to survive their injuries, police say. 

Officers are not charging the homeowner at this time.