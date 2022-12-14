Holiday gifts visible from roadway could tempt burglars, police say

If you're decking your halls this year for the holidays, police say you may want to think twice about where you place your presents. Burglars scouting out neighborhoods this time of year could be enticed by more than just twinkling lights.

The Holly Springs Police Department released a brief statement to its constituents, warning them that brightly lit Christmas trees with presents littered around the skirt may tempt thieves who can see them through a window or doorway.

Instead, the police recommend hiding presents in a secure place and placing them under the tree at the last minute, or rearranging furniture to block the view of the gifts from the outside.

