Holiday delivery notice scams surge

It’s no secret that we are all expecting a lot of holiday deliveries. We know about the porch pirates who take those gifts from the front door. But there are some thieves who use the simple knowledge that we are all about to get overwhelmed with packages to create some confusion.

No matter who we ordered from most of us track the package through an app, email, or text. So it’s not unusual to get a notice in those places to let you know it’s coming, or maybe it’ll be late.

So, scammers are sending emails and texts, too, about packages that might need just a bit more information in order to finish up that delivery.

Here’s one I just got. This is fake, but how can you tell? Well, this is asking me to provide more delivery information. That's a red flag.

The FCC and the BBB remind us that the scam often asks for you to click on a tracking link. Or they leave a voicemail and want you to call back. You could even get a missed delivery tag on your door.

Never click that link. Never call back that number.

When you do, it may automatically download malware. It may ask you to cough up personal information to proceed. If it’s a call, you may be asked by a very nice person for this same info.

Just pause before answering anything like that. Give your brain a second to process this. If you think your package may be delayed, call that retailer directly. Do not use a number emailed or texted. Find the number independently.