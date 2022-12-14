DeKalb County authorities search for fugitive suspect in Decatur murder

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's assistance in searching for a suspect in a Decatur murder that happened over the summer.

Authorities issued a murder warrant for 25-year-old Rakwon Sadek Brooks in connection to the shooting death of Quakari Freeman.

Officials said the shooting took place at an apartment complex on Holcombe Road on July 1. The fugitive unit is now looking for Brooks.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.