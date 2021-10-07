Expand / Collapse search
Hobby Lobby recalls stools due to fall hazard

By Daniella Genovese
Published 
Recalls
About 14,000 wood stools sold at Hobby Lobby are being recalled after multiple consumers reported that they broke while in use

Consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the recalled white wood stools which can "break during use, posing fall and injury hazards," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. 

The recall was prompted after the company received seven reports of the stools breaking underneath consumers. Six of the reports resulted in minor injuries, according to the CPSC.  

stool

The white wood stools are pictured in a provided image (U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The stools can be identified by their wooden brown curved seat and squared-off legs, which were painted a distressed white. 

The stools were sold nationwide at Hobby Lobby stores from June 2021 through July 2021. The stools should immediately be returned to a Hobby Lobby store for a full refund.

b

