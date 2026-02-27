Alabama man admits to extorting Kennesaw woman, hundreds of teens in social media plot

The Brief Jamarcus Mosley pleaded guilty to a three-year "sextortion" scheme targeting hundreds of teenagers and young adults nationwide. The predator hijacked social media accounts by impersonating friends to steal intimate images and blackmail victims. Sentencing for the Alabama man is scheduled for May 27, 2026, following a multi-agency federal investigation.



A 22-year-old Alabama man faces sentencing this spring after pleading guilty this week to a three-year "sextortion" campaign that targeted hundreds of teenagers and young adults across the country.

What we know:

Jamarcus Mosley, of Mobile, pleaded guilty to charges of computer fraud, extortion, and cyberstalking. Federal prosecutors say Mosley hijacked social media accounts on platforms like Snapchat and Instagram to steal intimate images, which he then used to blackmail his victims.

According to evidence presented in court, Mosley’s scheme ran from April 2022 through May 2025. He often gained access to accounts by impersonating friends. In one instance, he tricked a 20-year-old Kennesaw woman into giving up a "recovery passcode" by pretending to be a former high school classmate. Once inside her account, he threatened to release 65 videos and a picture of her.

Other victims included an 18-year-old Florida woman whose nude photos were posted publicly after she refused Mosley’s demands, and a 17-year-old Illinois girl whom he tracked using Snapchat’s map feature. Mosley even used the Illinois teen's account to contact her 13-year-old sister, claiming he knew where she lived.

The investigation was led by the Kennesaw Police Department with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service.

What they're saying:

"Mosley is the dangerous online stranger who every parent fears," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. "By exploiting the trust of teens and young adults, Mosley hacked into their accounts to steal intimate and sexually suggestive images and extort them over a three-year period."

"This case highlights the serious and devastating impact cyber exploitation can have on victims, especially young people," Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger said. "It is deeply disturbing that someone would believe they could carry out such calculated and predatory acts without consequence."

What's next:

Mosley is scheduled to be sentenced on May 27 at 2 p.m. before U.S. District Judge Michael L. Brown.