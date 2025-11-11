Hoax bomb threat reported at Mercer University in Macon

A hoax bomb threat caused a shelter-in-place at Mercer University’s Macon campus Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

Officials told FOX 5 the threat was phoned in at 12:42 p.m., claiming there was a bomb in the Myers Admission Welcome Center.

Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded and secured the scene. By 2 p.m., officials said the building had been deemed safe.

By 2:15 p.m., the shelter-in-place was officially lifted.

What's next:

Officials said they are investigating the bomb threat.