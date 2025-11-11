Hoax bomb threat reported at Mercer University in Macon
A hoax bomb threat caused a shelter-in-place at Mercer University’s Macon campus Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
Officials told FOX 5 the threat was phoned in at 12:42 p.m., claiming there was a bomb in the Myers Admission Welcome Center.
Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded and secured the scene. By 2 p.m., officials said the building had been deemed safe.
By 2:15 p.m., the shelter-in-place was officially lifted.
What's next:
Officials said they are investigating the bomb threat.
The Source: Information in this article came from WGXA in Macon. It has been updated with information from Mercer University.