Hit and run suspect hospitalized after flipping car on Duluth road

A suspect in a hit-and-run has been hospitalized after flipping their car while driving on a Duluth road Friday morning.

The Duluth Police Department shared a photo of the flipped vehicle on the department's social media page.

According to officials, the incident happened on Pleasant Hill Road near North Berkeley Lake Road. One lane is blocked while crews attempt to remove the damage.

After the car flipped, the driver left the vehicle and began walking away from the accident. They were arrested by Gwinnett County officers shortly afterward.

The driver, whose identity has not been released, is charged with a hit and run and driving too fast for conditions.

They are currently hospitalized with their condition unknown.

