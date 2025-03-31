Hit-and-run driver wanted injuring pedestrian in Midtown Atlanta

article

The Brief Authorities seek public assistance to identify the driver involved in a Midtown hit-and-run on March 5. The pedestrian victim suffered severe injuries, including broken legs, pelvis, ribs, and a fractured skull. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers Atlanta, with potential rewards up to $5,000.



Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with severe injuries.

It happened earlier this month in Midtown Atlanta.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department’s Accident Investigations Unit, the incident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on March 5, when a vehicle traveling north on Peachtree Street made an illegal U-turn onto 10th Street. A pedestrian who was in the crosswalk at the time was struck by the vehicle.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including broken legs, a broken pelvis, broken ribs, and a fractured skull, police said.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the driver and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

What's next:

Tips can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS (8477), visiting StopCrimeAtl.org, or texting CSGA and the tip to 738477. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying information and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.