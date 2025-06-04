Historic Hank Aaron jersey from 1963 season fetches $168,000 at auction

article

The Brief Hank Aaron's 1963 game-used jersey sold for $168,000, marking a rare piece of baseball history. The jersey is photo-matched, graded 9, and features original elements, including restored name and Braves logo patch. Aaron's 1963 season was historic, as he led the National League in home runs and RBIs, narrowly missing a Triple Crown, and became the first MLB player to hit 40 home runs and steal 30 bases in a single season.



A game-used jersey worn by Hank Aaron during his historic 1963 season with the Milwaukee Braves sold for $168,000 at Grey Flannel Auctions, the company announced on Wednesday.

The backstory:

The flannel road jersey, photo-matched and graded 9, was worn during a season in which Aaron led the National League with 44 home runs and 130 RBIs. He narrowly missed a Triple Crown, finishing with a .319 batting average. That year also marked a milestone: Aaron became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit 40 home runs and steal 30 bases in a single season.

The MacGregor size 42 jersey includes its original "Set 1 1963" tag and a felt strip tag with "H. Aaron" chain-stitched in red. The "Braves" lettering and front/back numerals remain original. The name on back was professionally restored using vintage tackle twill and thread, closely matching the original outline—a rare feature, as names were often removed for spring training reuse.

Custom tailoring under the arms matches period photographs of Aaron. The original Braves logo patch remains affixed to the left sleeve—a style used only in the 1963 and 1964 seasons.

Dig deeper:

According to Grey Flannel Auctions, the jersey’s provenance dates back to 1964, when it was gifted by the Braves equipment manager and retained by the same owner until the sale. The jersey shows evidence of season-long wear and comes with the original, detached button. It includes authentication by Sports Investors Authentication, a PM&G grade of 9, and a letter from RGU.

Why you should care:

With only a handful of 1963 Aaron jerseys known to exist, auction officials said the item represents an exceptionally rare piece of baseball history.