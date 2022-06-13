Hiram man killed in crash with FedEx truck in Austell, police say

A Hiram man was killed after crashing into a FedEx truck in Austell on Friday, police say.

Austell police said the incident occurred at 7:07 p.m. on C.H. James Parkway.

Jeffery B. Amofa, 26, was traveling west in a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when police said his vehicle crossed the center turn lane and entered paths with a FedEx truck traveling east.

Amofa crashed into the front of the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Officials reported the FedEx truck driver, Dwight M. Lane Jr., 35, of Snellville was not injured during the incident.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the Austell Police Department in this case.

If you have any additional information, please contact investigators at 770-499-3987.