Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Hiram man killed in crash with FedEx truck in Austell, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Austell
FOX 5 Atlanta

AUSTELL, Ga. - A Hiram man was killed after crashing into a FedEx truck in Austell on Friday, police say.

Austell police said the incident occurred at 7:07 p.m. on C.H. James Parkway.

Jeffery B. Amofa, 26, was traveling west in a white 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when police said his vehicle crossed the center turn lane and entered paths with a FedEx truck traveling east.

Amofa crashed into the front of the truck and was pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.

Officials reported the FedEx truck driver, Dwight M. Lane Jr., 35, of Snellville was not injured during the incident.

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is assisting the Austell Police Department in this case.

If you have any additional information, please contact investigators at 770-499-3987.